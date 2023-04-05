media release: A Room of One's Own and The Wisconsin Book Festival are thrilled to welcome Ross Gay back to Madison for an evening of conversation, poetry, and joy!

This is an offsite event at the Madison Public Library Pinney Branch

This event has very limited seating! To guarantee a seat please arrive before 7:00 pm

Ross Gay is the author of four books of poetry: Against Which; Bringing the Shovel Down; Be Holding, winner of the PEN American Literary Jean Stein Award; and Catalog of Unabashed Gratitude, winner of the 2015 National Book Critics Circle Award and the 2016 Kingsley Tufts Poetry Award. His first collection of essays, The Book of Delights, was released in 2019 and was a New York Times bestseller. His new collection of essays, Inciting Joy, was released by Algonquin in October of 2022.