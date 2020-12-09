media release: The 2020 Rotary in Lights will open on November 22. The display is located in Village Park at 410 E. Main Street and runs each day from 5-9pm. The route through the park can be enjoyed from your car or on foot. Free-will donations are accepted at the gate - cash or contactless via Paypal QR code scan. Funds collected are used to support Rotary projects both in our community and around the world. You may also support Waunakee Rotary by using the "Donate" button located on our website.