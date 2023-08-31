Roter Himmel (Afire)

media release: Germany | 2023 | DCP | 102 min. | German with English subtitles

Director: Christian Petzold; cast: Thomas Schubert, Paula Beer, Enno Trebs

Winner of the Silver Bear at this year’s Berlin Film Festival, the latest from contemporary master Petzold (Phoenix, Transit) mines creative and romantic insecurities. Looking to overcome his writer’s block, a novelist accompanies his friend to his family’s seaside vacation house. But upon arrival, they find a young woman already staying there (Petzold regular Paula Beer). As love triangles—both requited and unrequited—develop, smoke from encroaching wildfires begins to cloud the vacation town’s skies. “Absorbing, barbed, and frequently funny” (Los Angeles Times). “A tonic for moviegoers tired of nice, squishable, likable, relatable dull and dull characters. (Manohla Dargis, The New York Times).

Admission free for all screenings, seating limited. No admission 15 minutes after scheduled start times. Please visit our website for a complete listing of programs and descriptions.

FALL PREMIERES

The latest and greatest in global cinema comes to Madison with the second edition of the UW Cinematheque’s Fall Thursday-night Premieres series. Join us each week for early or exclusive looks at the most exciting films being created today from all corners of cinema, ranging from major new works by arthouse icons, invigorating debut features, action-packed international blockbusters, and the year’s most beloved documentaries. Think of Premieres as the fall edition of our Wisconsin Film Festival, and the UW Cinematheque as Madison’s home for the very best in contemporary cinema. This series was made possible by a generous donation from an anonymous cinephile.