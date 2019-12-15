Rotted Roots

press release: A Staged Reading; By Kaia Kalise; directed by Isabella Anastasia Leigh

Presented by Kathie Rasmussen Women's Theatre.

No one loves you quite like your mother.

“No mother is ever, completely, a child’s idea of what a mother should be, and I suppose it works the other way around as well.” ― Margaret Atwood

Charlotte sacrificed a promising career to be the best mother she could be– and her now grown children, Elaina and Forrest, never hear the end of it. After Elaina’s miscarriage, her own brief experience with motherhood raises questions about the choices a parent makes.

This is an non-ticketed staged reading. Suggested donation: $10. Proceeds benefit Krass Women’s Theatre.