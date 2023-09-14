media release: USA, Mexico | 2023 | DCP | 91 min.

Director: Sebastian Silva; Cast: Jordan Firstman, Sebastian Silva, Catalina Saavedra

This shocking, riotous comedy pushes the envelope to the point of breaking wide open. In a merciless self-parody, director Silva is creatively moribund and popping pills in Mexico City. He retreats to a notorious gay nude beach, where amid the bacchanal he encounters an obnoxious influencer (Firstman in a similarly mocking self-portrait) eager to participate in—and finance—a new project. Suffice it to say, things go seriously awry. Wildly unpredictable, absurdly despairing, and never less than totally outrageous, Rotting in the Sun is a culmination of the themes Silva has explored in films like The Maid, Crystal Fairy and the Magic Cactus, and Nasty Baby. Presented with the support of Latin American, Caribbean, and Iberian Studies at UW Madison (UW LACIS).

FALL PREMIERES

The latest and greatest in global cinema comes to Madison with the second edition of the UW Cinematheque’s Fall Thursday-night Premieres series. Join us each week for early or exclusive looks at the most exciting films being created today from all corners of cinema, ranging from major new works by arthouse icons, invigorating debut features, action-packed international blockbusters, and the year’s most beloved documentaries. Think of Premieres as the fall edition of our Wisconsin Film Festival, and the UW Cinematheque as Madison’s home for the very best in contemporary cinema. This series was made possible by a generous donation from an anonymous cinephile.