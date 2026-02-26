WVM Movie Night

media release: Grab some popcorn and a seat in your favorite chair and join us for a virtual discussion of the selected movie with the Wisconsin Veterans Museum staff.

Your mission is to watch the movie, which is available from most libraries or on streaming services (we will not be watching the movie the night of the program). On March 27, we’ll all meet via Zoom for a discussion led by museum staff.

This event is free and open to the public. You must register in advance here.

Age Appropriate: This film may not be suitable for all ages as it depicts battle sequences, mild language, and alcohol and tobacco depictions.