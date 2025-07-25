The Rough & Tumble, Flagship Romance

media release: The Rough and Tumble / Flagship Romance, Saturday, August 15 (outdoors) – two unforgettable folk/Americana duos combining forces on “The Rough Romance Tour.”

CONCERT DETAILS: Admission fee for all concerts is $20; all proceeds go to our musicians. To To reserve your spaces, send or drop off your check or cash to Anne and David, 451 North Few Street, Madison, WI 53703 (check payable to David Wallner), or use PayPal (annedave.ourhouse@gmail.com) or Venmo @Anne-Katz-4. Venmo @Anne-Katz-4. We hold checks to be cashed after the concert date, and we’ll send out a reminder/logistics message to all attendees right before the concert. Indoor concerts take place in our living room, an enclosed space without a lot of room to physically distance. We expect indoor concert attendees to be COVID-vaccinated. Masks are optional. Questions? Contact annedave@chorus.net | 608 335 7909.