Round Midnight

media release: Cast: Starring real-life tenor-sax great Dexter Gordon, performing live with some of the world's top jazz musicians on screen such as Ron Carter, Wayne Shorter, Freddie Hubbard, John McLaughlin, Billy Higgins and Bobby Hutcherson.

Also stars Lonette McKee ("Jungle Fever," "The Cotton Club") and Academy Award-winner director Martin Scorsese ("The Departed," "GoodFellas").

Inspired by the life of legendary jazz pianist Bud Powell, this is the Academy Award-winning story of an American expatriate musician who tries to make order of his life during the great jazz milieu of 1950s Paris.

This Grammy-winning soundtrack is under the music supervision of Herbie Hancock, who also won an Oscar for his Original Score.

Free events. Donations are welcome!

