Roundhouse Studios Grand Opening

Arts + Literature Laboratory 111 S. Livingston St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: Join us for the Grand Opening open studios event at the new Roundhouse Studios at 1741 Commercial Avenue on Sunday, May 18, 2025 from 12:00pm to 5:00pm.

Over twenty artists will be on site throughout the afternoon with demos, installations, video art, and participatory experiences.

Info

Special Events
