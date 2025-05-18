Roundhouse Studios Grand Opening
media release: Join us for the Grand Opening open studios event at the new Roundhouse Studios at 1741 Commercial Avenue on Sunday, May 18, 2025 from 12:00pm to 5:00pm.
Over twenty artists will be on site throughout the afternoon with demos, installations, video art, and participatory experiences.
