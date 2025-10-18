Roundhouse Studios Open House

media release: Artists at Roundhouse Studios, 1741 Commerce Drive, will hold a Fall Open House on Saturday, October 18, from 12:00pm to 5:00pm. Free admission.

Explore over 20 artist studios. Participating artists will include Aryl Night, Adam Raiford Wilson, Katrina Koppa, Sara Meredith, Katie Hogan, Diane Lilli, Ben Orozco, and Trent Miller, with more artists to be confirmed soon. Communication Madison will hold a collage drop-in event. And there will be food trucks! (Details forthcoming.)

Not familiar with Roundhouse Studios? Read Emilie Heidemann's article in the Fall Arts issue of Isthmus to learn more about how Arts + Literature Laboratory launched the artist studio project last November.