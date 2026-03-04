A Roundtable with Puerto Rican Authors

UW Ingraham Hall 1155 Observatory Drive, Madison, Wisconsin

media release: The Puerto Rican Studies Hub Presents a Roundtable with Puerto Rican Authors

Ingraham Hall 206, Monday, March 16, 5:00pm

This English/Spanish bilingual event features the writer, artist, and professor Xavier Valcárcel de Jesús, writer, professor, and columnist Cezanne Cardona Morales, and poet, translator, and book artist Nicole Cecilia Delgado. It is free and open to the public.

Info

UW Ingraham Hall 1155 Observatory Drive, Madison, Wisconsin
Lectures & Seminars
608-263-4486
Google Calendar - A Roundtable with Puerto Rican Authors - 2026-03-16 17:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - A Roundtable with Puerto Rican Authors - 2026-03-16 17:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - A Roundtable with Puerto Rican Authors - 2026-03-16 17:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - A Roundtable with Puerto Rican Authors - 2026-03-16 17:00:00 ical