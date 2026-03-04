A Roundtable with Puerto Rican Authors
UW Ingraham Hall 1155 Observatory Drive, Madison, Wisconsin
media release: The Puerto Rican Studies Hub Presents a Roundtable with Puerto Rican Authors
Ingraham Hall 206, Monday, March 16, 5:00pm
This English/Spanish bilingual event features the writer, artist, and professor Xavier Valcárcel de Jesús, writer, professor, and columnist Cezanne Cardona Morales, and poet, translator, and book artist Nicole Cecilia Delgado. It is free and open to the public.
