Routes for Roots Virtual Celebration

press release: Due to the impact of COVID-19, FairShare made the difficult decision not to host our annual Bike the Barns event this year. However, Bike the Barns plays a critical role in aiding the essential work at FairShare; from funding the Partner Shares Program, to supporting our local farmers.

Routes to Roots is a custom tour app of biking/walking/running routes throughout Southern Wisconsin. Revisit some of your favorite Bike the Barns routes while exploring new local food adventures, listening to informational pieces from the community, and enjoying songs from local musicians, in a safe and accessible way.

With tours of varying lengths spread across Southern Wisconsin, a calendar of activities from June-September, fundraising opportunities, and more, there is no better way to support FairShare. Register for one of three app packages and enjoy as new routes are revealed throughout the summer.

Registration begins June 17 and the app will launch June 29.

After three months of choose-your-own-adventures, Routes to Roots will culminate with a virtual celebration on September 20, 2020, from 5-8 pm:

https://www.facebook.com/ events/547561839250370

https://www.csacoalition.org/ routestoroots-registration