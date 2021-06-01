× Expand FairShare CSA Coalition

press release: Get outside and discover local food and farms with 10 self-guided tours. ​Each tour includes interactive audio & visuals, all focused on our food, farms & natural surroundings! New routes will be revealed throughout the summer, with opportunities for unique on-farm activities. Gain an understanding of the nuance embedded in what we eat -- from the challenging history of the roots of our food, the location of our grocery stores, or the connections between backyard restoration efforts and vegetable production.​ Routes to Roots will culminate with a virtual celebration in September.

​Participate in fun summer activities that support local farmers and bring fresh, local food to families.

REGISTRATION - $100 You can pay in full, in four $25/mo installments, or fundraise.

ALL PACKAGES INCLUDE:

A participant swag bag*

A FairShare tote bag*

Routes to Roots App: maps, audio commentary + visual guide (code good until the end of the year)

Invitation to join FairShare's participant Facebook group

A calendar full of pop-up events and activities (available until September)

*Must register by August

CYCLING or DRIVING ROUTES: 2 Long Routes: 50-60 miles; 5 Medium: 20-35 miles; 1 Short Route: <20 miles

​

WALKING TOURS: 2 Walks: 3-5 miles (also good for runners, and short bike rides)