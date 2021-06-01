Routes to Roots
to
FairShare CSA Coalition
press release: Get outside and discover local food and farms with 10 self-guided tours. Each tour includes interactive audio & visuals, all focused on our food, farms & natural surroundings! New routes will be revealed throughout the summer, with opportunities for unique on-farm activities. Gain an understanding of the nuance embedded in what we eat -- from the challenging history of the roots of our food, the location of our grocery stores, or the connections between backyard restoration efforts and vegetable production. Routes to Roots will culminate with a virtual celebration in September.
Participate in fun summer activities that support local farmers and bring fresh, local food to families.
REGISTRATION - $100 You can pay in full, in four $25/mo installments, or fundraise.
ALL PACKAGES INCLUDE:
A participant swag bag*
A FairShare tote bag*
Routes to Roots App: maps, audio commentary + visual guide (code good until the end of the year)
Invitation to join FairShare's participant Facebook group
A calendar full of pop-up events and activities (available until September)
*Must register by August
CYCLING or DRIVING ROUTES: 2 Long Routes: 50-60 miles; 5 Medium: 20-35 miles; 1 Short Route: <20 miles
WALKING TOURS: 2 Walks: 3-5 miles (also good for runners, and short bike rides)