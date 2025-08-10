Row the Drive

Join us at our station at North Shore Drive along the Ride the Drive route for fun games, erg (rowing machine) lessons! Or stop by our boathouse at 617 N. Shore Dr. for a celebration of our Learn to Row summer programs...and learn to row! This is a free event. Camp Randall Rowing Club offers youth programs for all Dane County area youth grades 6-12. All abilities welcome!

