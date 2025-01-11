media release: Mendota Rowing Club never hibernates! Join us indoors to learn skills that will help you gain fitness, and will give you a head start for a 2025 Learn to Row class when registration for on-the-water classes opens in spring. Registered attendees will be invited to a special intro session at the UW Porter Boathouse tanks (shown here). New students who become winter members can continue rowing indoor workouts with club coaches.

Come to a Free Rowing Intro Session

This two-hour visit to the Mendota Rowing Club boathouse will give you a demonstration and guidance in the correct technique for rowing in a boat. Includes a quick tour of historic Bernard-Hoover boathouse celebrating its 150th year, and a review of our fleet of rowing shells. Dates are Saturdays 10 am to noon, January 11, 18, or 25. Sign up for one session.

Sign up for Group A, January 11

Sign up for Group B, January 18

Sign up for Group C, January 25