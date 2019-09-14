Roxanne Neat

press release: Since 1974, ROXANNE has performed traditional and contemporary folk music and ballads, drawing from Appalachian, Scottish, Irish and English traditions. She also performs original songs and those of her favorite singer-songwriters.

She complements her beautiful clear singing voice with guitar, piano, spoons, and bones.

One of the first performers to be featured on Wisconsin Public Radio’s “Simply Folk” program, Roxanne was also a “pioneer” Artist-in-Residence for the Wisconsin Arts Board, teaching folk traditions to hundreds of children in K-12 classrooms.

Roxanne was a regular at the Green Dragon Inn and the early Carpe, but put her music on the back burner for a teaching career.

