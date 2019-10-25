Roy Orbison, Buddy Holly

Orpheum Theater 216 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: Rock ’n’ Roll legends, Roy Orbison and Buddy Holly return to the stage on October 25 at The Orpheum Theater. Accompanied by a live band and back-up singers, this cutting edge holographic performance with remastered audio will transport the audience back in time for an unforgettable evening of Roy & Buddy’s greatest hits onstage.  

Orpheum Theater 216 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map
608-250-2600
