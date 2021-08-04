Roy Rubinstein, Kim Cusack, Leah Bezin & John Widdicombe

to

Otto's 6405 Mineral Point Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53705

press release: Roy Rubenstein, trombone; Kim Cusack, clarinet; Leah Bezin, banjo; John Widdicombe, bass

5:30 PM until 7:30 PM. Otto’s Restaurant & Bar is presenting music Tuesday through Friday this summer. Phone reservations are required at this time for dining inside or on the heated deck or patios, including during music. (608) 274-4044.

Info

Otto's 6405 Mineral Point Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53705
Music
608-274-4044
to
Google Calendar - Roy Rubinstein, Kim Cusack, Leah Bezin & John Widdicombe - 2021-08-04 17:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Roy Rubinstein, Kim Cusack, Leah Bezin & John Widdicombe - 2021-08-04 17:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Roy Rubinstein, Kim Cusack, Leah Bezin & John Widdicombe - 2021-08-04 17:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Roy Rubinstein, Kim Cusack, Leah Bezin & John Widdicombe - 2021-08-04 17:30:00 ical