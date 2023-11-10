media release: On May 1, Roy Wood Jr. announced his Happy To Be Here Live Tour. Produced by Live Nation, the seven-city tour kicks off in Sacramento, CA, on September 15, and includes a stop at ­­Orpheum Theater in Madison, on Friday, November 10, 2023.

The Emmy nominated ROY WOOD JR. has entertained millions across stage, television, and radio. In 2015, he joined The Best F#@ing News Team as a correspondent on Comedy Central’s Emmy-nominated The Daily Show with Trevor Noah. Comedy Central continues its long-standing relationship with the talented comedian and actor collaborating on two podcasts–Roy’s Job Fair and Beyond the Scenes–as well as his third hour-long stand-up special, Imperfect Messenger, now streaming on Paramount+.

Wood was the 2023 host of The White House Correspondents Dinner and most recently starred alongside Jon Hamm in the film Confess, Fletch which was released September 16th, and is set to executive produce the HBO Max project 1% Happy as well as an untitled medical field comedy for NBC. He will also executive produce, write and star in FOX’s untitled single-camera comedy about the National Guard with Denis Leary attached as a producer. Roy’s additional credits include Only Murders in the Building, Better Call Saul, Space Force, The Last O.G., and the PBS documentary The Neutral Ground, for which he served as executive producer and was nominated for an Emmy.

Wood’s first Comedy Central one-hour stand-up special, Father Figure, debuted in 2017, the same year he was named the new host of the network’s storytelling series This is Not Happening. His second Comedy Central one-hour stand-up special, No One Loves You, which debuted in 2019, remains the network’s highest-rated original stand-up premiere. Entertainment Weekly has described his thought-provoking comedy as “charismatic crankiness,” Forbes declared him “one of comedy’s best journalists,” and Variety named him “One of 10 Comics to Watch” in 2016.

Wood began his comedy career in 1998 at the age of 19 while attending Florida A&M University. In 2006, he debuted on network television on The Late Show with David Letterman. In 2008, he appeared on HBO’s historic Def Comedy Jam and was selected by America as one of the top three finalists on Last Comic Standing on NBC. He has appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers, The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and Conan. He also performed on numerous USO Tours for our troops stationed everywhere from Guam to Iraq to the Philippines.

During the global pandemic, Roy has spent time raising money for displaced waitstaff at comedy clubs through tipyourwaitstaff.com and Laugh Aid. In his hometown of Birmingham, Alabama, his philanthropic endeavors include supporting Workshops Inc. (which helps those with disabilities and other employment barriers achieve their vocational potential), DUBS Baseball Academy (an investment in sports to change lives), STAIR of Birmingham (a tutoring program that empowers students to read and dream bigger), and I See Me Inc. (which dismantles the school-to-prison pipeline by increasing literacy rates in children of color).

