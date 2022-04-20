Royal Blood, cleopatrick

× Expand Mads Perch Royal Blood

$35 ($29.50 adv.).

media release: UK rock legends Royal Blood announced their long-awaited 2022 North American tour in support of their internationally acclaimed third album Typhoons.

The singles and videos leading up to the album’s April 2021 release ("Trouble’s Coming," "Typhoons," "Limbo," and "Boilermaker") created an overwhelming global impact which led to Typhoons being called the duo’s best work to date and one of the defining rock albums of 2021. Upon the album’s release, Royal Blood had already accrued over 50 million streams and the biggest US airplay of their career crashing into the Rock and ALT charts climbing consistently over the course of 30 weeks to reach the #1 position. Critical response has been impressive:

“The new album is even tighter and more focused, a neater distilation of Royal Blood. Could this signal a future new path? Whatever it means, this is a band to watch.” – Associated Press

“Royal Blood bring big riffs to the dancefloor…headbang-worthy bass and drum attack.” – Rolling Stone

“Typhoons incorporates a wider tonal palette. Royal Blood shifted gears and embraced a more polished sonic profile… a triumphant moment for the band.” – American Songwriter

“What makes Royal Blood so appealing is how many different elements just two musicians are able to pull into one unified front…tense, modern rhythms that ebbs with its start-stop/push-pull mentality…a cosmic voyage in duality” – Loudwire

Mike Kerr (vocals, bass, keys, piano) and Ben Thatcher (drums) share their excitement for the upcoming tour: “Delighted and thrilled to the core to announce our tour of North America! We cannot wait to be reunited with you all.”

Mike Kerr (vocals/bass) and Ben Thatcher (drums) formed Royal Blood in Brighton, England, and released their self-titled double-Platinum debut album in 2014. It’s thrilling and visceral sound of bass played like a lead guitar with thunderous drums immediately engaged a huge audience. Their reputation continued to explode with the similarly successful follow-up, 2017’s How Did We Get So Dark?

To date, each of Royal Blood’s three studio albums have topped the UK charts, in the process selling over 3 million albums worldwide. Their acclaim has included the BRIT Award for “Best British Group” plus further accolades at the NME and Kerrang! Awards along with a Mercury Prize nomination. They’ve made a major international impact, hitting the Top 10 in a further seven territories and peaking at #2 on the US Alternative Album chart, three #1 hits at Rock Radio, plus four Top 20 records at Alternative Radio and commanding critical praise in influential media outlets such as Rolling Stone, Loudwire, Guitar World and many more. The duo has long been considered one of the most exciting live bands in the world. They have toured with Foo Fighters and Queens of the Stone Age and have gone on to become festival headliners and have toured the globe numerous times and have performed at every major music festival. With the April 2021 release of TYPHOONS, Royal Blood elevated to the next level. Its lead single, “Trouble’s Coming” and the title track, have amassed millions of streams, huge support at Radio 1, topped the US Rock charts, added to a number of key streaming playlists and performed masterfully on The Late Late Show with James Corden. Royal Blood will tour the world in 2022.