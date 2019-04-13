press release: The Wisconsin Burlesque Association with FIVE Nightclub proudly presents the Royal Tease: The Burlesque Spectacular. For one night only on April 13th at Five Nightclub in Madison, WI.

We are proud to announce that Burlesque royalty will be coming to Madison to headline this event. He was crowned King of Burlesque at the Burlesque Hall of Fame in Vegas in 2013. He is like your morning cup of coffee, he’s strong, black, and keeps you going all day long! Its Ray Gunn!!!

Guiding our audience through the evening as the hostess is a woman who has been hailed as one of the Top 20 burlesque performers to watch by the Huffington Post and as a pioneer of the Neo-Burlesque scene. The boss of burlesque, Its Foxy Tann!

Royal Tease also highlights performers who will soon be on everyone’s “Too See” list, such as Sucre à la Crème (Montreal, Canada ), Kitson Sass (Minneapolis, MN), Camille Leon (Chicago, IL), Siomai Moore (Chicago, IL)

With special performances from Burlesque Hula Hooper, Scarlett Revolver (St. Cloud, MN)

Local Drag performances will be from two of Madison's most sought after performers. The stunning latin Queen, Persephone Queen and the dynamic King, ZZ Topz. Milwaukee, WI will also have representation in this all-star show. The exciting and new face to Wisconsin burlesque, Afrodisaic Slays, will bringing down the house with her performance. Our last performer is one of Wisconsin's most awarding and renowned performers. She is the current Master of Comedy of the World Burlesque competition known as Burlypics and competed at the Burlesque Hall of Fame, she is Ambassador of Cheese & Tease, Mercury Stardust.

Tickets are $25. Doors will open at 8 pm with special performances from Chicago based Pole Dancer, Molly Meru and from Madison based pole dancer, Dani. Come experience the majesty for yourself.

Tickets available on Wisconsinburlesque.com