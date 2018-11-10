× Expand Rose Whip

press release: Royal Tease: The Burlesque Spectacular

FIVE Nightclub welcomes the crown jewel of Wisconsin Burlesque Entertainment. Each installment blends nationally recognized performers with some of the best local acts from across the state. This November Royal Tease brings a performer who has been seen in the Show-Me Burlesque Festival, Nashville Burlesque Festival, Toronto Burlesque Festival, Kansas City Nerdlesque Festival and regularly tours with the one and only Jeezy's Juke Joint. She is known as the Mynx of Musicality, Rose Whip.

Guiding our audience through the evening as the hostess is the 2016 Chicago Nightlife Award Winner for Best Drag Entertainer. The Bearded Beauty who wants your love and undivided attention, its Lucy Stoole.

The Madison Drag Legend and the 2017 National Entertainer of the Year Femme, Cass Marie Domino will be joining the cast. With 30 years of experience of performance, she is guaranteed to put on smile on your smile.

Royal Tease also highlights performers who will soon be on everyone’s “Too See” list, such as Anghell (Chicago), Kitty Hawk (Detroit).

With special performances from Burlesque Hula Hooper, Dizzy Lizzy (Chicago), Acro Duo from Kitty & Eris (Detroit) and Electric Fusion Belly Dance from Aleksandra Mistress Of Fusion (Portland).

Local performances will be from a group of Madison notables. MaMa No$hits, the producer of Bumday Productions. The next two performers combined hold 14 burlesque titles from around the country, including two national titles from Burlypics: It's the Lighting Bolt in a G-String, OD Kimani and The Ambassador of Cheese & Tease, Mercury Stardust.

Tickets are $25. Doors will open at 8pm with special performances from some Madison's best pole dancers. Come experience the majesty for yourself.