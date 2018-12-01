× Expand rr campbell

press release: Meet r.r. campbell, the author of Accounting for it All. It’s a light-hearted yet evocative contemporary fiction novel that tackles some tough issues through his porn-star-turned-accountant protagonist. The party will feature readings by the author, a book signing, sale & raffle.

1:30 – 4 p.m., Dec. 1, 2018, Atomic Koi, 2685 Research Park Drive, Fitchburg

Free

Born Ryan Campbell, r.r. campbell is an author, editor and podcast host. His work has been published with Five:2:One Magazine, Erotic Review and National Journal Writing Month. Accounting for It All is now available in print and eBook from most major retailers, and r. r.'s sci-fi debut, EMPATHY: Imminent Dawn, is slated for release in January 2019 from NineStar Press.