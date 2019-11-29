RR Moore

Cafe Coda 1224 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: RR MOORE presents A Night of Words Vol 6: A display of the best poets and spoken word artists on one stage, hosted by RR Moore. $15

Cafe Coda 1224 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map
Spoken Word
608-630-9089
