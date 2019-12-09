RSVP for Effigy Mounds: Consering the People, Culture and Environment

Saturday, 1–4 p.m.

UW-Arboretum Class: Effigy Mounds—Considering the People, Culture, and Environment. For hundreds of years, earthen mounds—including effigies of animals and conical and linear shapes—were built by Native peoples in southern Wisconsin. Join us for a presentation and discussion of the environment and ways of life of the peoples who created them. Indoors, with an outdoor walk if weather permits. See also December 8 walk. Instructor: Paul Borowsky, Arboretum naturalist. Fee: $30. Register by December 9. Meet at the Visitor Center.  UW-Madison Arboretum Visitor Center,  1207 Seminole Hwy, Madison.  (608) 263-7888. https://arboretum.wisc.edu/learn/adult-education/classes/

