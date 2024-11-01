RSVP for Exploring Motorsports

media release: Designed for girls ages 10 - 18, our popular Motorsports Mastery program introduces careers in motorsports with hands-on motorsports-related learning challenges at our unique Madison-based specialty Porsche shop.

9 am-noon, Nov. 9, Kellymoss HQ.

If you have a teen girl in your life with an interest in STEM topics, especially in the automotive or motorsports industries, this is a great introductory opportunity for exposure, learning and fun. We've adapted our Track Experience offered twice this year during the race season on-track to the shop environment to allow more girls to participate from an expanded age group. Open to all girls ages 10 - 18. WHAT TO EXPECT: Experience the fast-paced, high adrenaline world of motorsports from an insider's perspective with a focus on highlighting career opportunities in the industry. From race car driver to engineer and car chief to media commentator, professional motorsports offers more career potential for women than ever before.

Hands-on learning stations with competitive (and fun!) challenges including Engineering; Marketing & Public Relations; Pit Crew; and Logistics - all guided by professional women who work in the industry today

Test your SIM racing skills with our professional grade APEX 6 simulator - the same machine pro drivers use for testing and practice

Take a tour of our incredible Porsche shop which offers comprehensive customization and restoration services, from interiors to engines and graphics to fabrication; it's a peek inside our high-performance world you won't want to miss

This program is a partnership between Kellymoss and the Girl Scouts of Badgerland, but is open to all teen girls with interest in motorsports. Parents are welcome to stay and watch the girls participate in the event.

COST: FREE

REGISTRATION REQUIRED: Please register by November 1.

Additional details and "fine print" in registration form - click below to learn more and sign up.