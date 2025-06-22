RSVP for Family Adventure Summer Camp

media release: Summer camp isn’t just for kids anymore! Now, families can spend a morning stepping back in time to explore the 19th century at Old World Wisconsin, the state’s largest living history museum. Check out an authentic log cabin, visit a one-room schoolhouse and shop in a general store, while discovering historic crafts and games once enjoyed by early American families.

The cost is $35 per camper, and the camp runs from 10 a.m. to noon on June 22 and July 11 and 27. Admission to the site for the day is included. For registration and more details, visit oldworldwisconsin.org or click here.

Advance registration is required. Registration deadlines apply; contact Wisconsin Historical Society for more information.

Society members receive a 10% discount, please verify your membership where prompted to receive discount at check out.

EVENT DETAILS

Sunday, June 22, 2025 | 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

Friday, July 11, 2025 | 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

Sunday, July 27, 2025 | 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

COST

$35 per Camper (multiple ages)

$35 per Adult (18-64) or Senior (65+)

Advanced registration required.

About the Event

Now, your entire family can experience the scenic beauty and history of 19th-century life in person. Explore a log cabin, general store and one-room schoolhouse on Old World Wisconsin grounds. Activities include participating in crafts and historic games while taking in the sights and sounds of early American life. Explore Old World Wisconsin through expert eyes on this 2-hour led experience. Hit the OWW highlights while getting behind the scenes info and meeting other family campers. Following camp, explore the site on your own with a newfound lens.

About the Location

Old World Wisconsin includes 60 beautifully restored historic structures on over 600 acres of picturesque landscapes. Through stories of perseverance, the site explores the lives of those who came before us – connecting people and inspiring understanding. Your day will be fun, engaging, enriching, and authentic, as you encounter history by exploring sensory-rich spaces, stories, and hands-on activities.

Old World Wisconsin

W372 S9727 Hwy 67

Eagle, WI 53119

Know Before You Go & Accessibility

Camp is a one-day experience held three times in summer and is designed to include interactive sessions for guests of all ages. Period clothing is not provided, but campers are encouraged to wear their own. One adult caregiver must purchase a ticket and accompany their children for this program.

Contact

For more information, please contact the box office at 608-264-4848 or boxoffice@wisconsinhistory.org.