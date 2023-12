media release: Holisac Taste Of Africa, an African restaurant in Sun Prairie, is planning an event for this Christmas. We want to celebrate with everyone. We want to feed up to 100 seniors ages 50 years and above. All they need to do is to go to our website at tasteofafrica. holisacenterprise.com and sign up from there. This even is open for signing up from now till 10 am on 12/21/23 and the event day is on the 12/25/23 from 12 to 6pm.