RSVP for H1Z1, The Central

11 am, 10/19.

press release: IMPORTANT!! You MUST buy your ticket by 11:59 PM on Saturday, October 12th if you want to go to this.

Hosted by Adrenaline Armory

MUSIC: A 45-minute set will be played by the bands The Central and H1Z1

CARTOONS: Before and after the bands there will be cartoons! Details on which cartoons have not been finalized yet. (Personally, I’m hoping for Thundercats).

FOOD: Food by Market Street Catering. Menu = Brioche French Toast Breakfast which includes: Brioche french toast served with syrup, two scrambled eggs, two pieces of bacon, and seasonal fruit. Additional fruit and pastries with also be provided along with juice, milk, and coffee.

GAMES: There will be a couple giveaways for people in attendance. No additional cost to enter.

ALCOHOL: For an additional cost, there will be a bloody mary bar set up. You get the vodka/bloody mary in a glass. Additional items (olives, pickles, etc.) will be there for you add as you please.

COST: Tickets are $20 per person. You MUST HAVE a ticket to get in. IMPORTANT!! Ticket sales will end on Saturday, October 12th so we can get a final count for the caterer. https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4361262

IMPORTANT!! You MUST buy your ticket by 11:59 PM on Saturday, October 12th if you want to go to this.