RSVP For Lincoln Reagan Day Dinner
Monona Terrace 1 John Nolen Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: LINCOLN REAGAN DAY DINNER PRESENTS – An Evening with LARA LOGAN!
Saturday, May 2, 2026 – Monona Terrace, Madison. Doors Open: 5:00 pm – Program: 6:00 pm.
$90.00 per person — Cash Bar (includes dinner and Lara’s 75-minute talk)
Tickets and VIP Tickets on sale Friday, March 13, 2026. VIP tickets include Meet and Greet and picture with Lara. For Table sponsorship opportunities, contact our Chairman!
Award-winning investigative journalist, former correspondent at 60 Minutes and the Chief Foreign Correspondent for CBS News, reporting from the battlefields of Afghanistan and Iraq. Logan has been awarded the duPont-Columbia University Silver Baton, the Overseas Press Club, the Emmys and the Edward R. Murrow Award.
For a sample of Lara’s work: CLICK HERE!
Additional remarks by GOP Gubernatorial Candidate Tom Tiffany and Ron Johnson (pending their availability)