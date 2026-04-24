RSVP For Lincoln Reagan Day Dinner

media release: LINCOLN REAGAN DAY DINNER PRESENTS – An Evening with LARA LOGAN!

Saturday, May 2, 2026 – Monona Terrace, Madison. Doors Open: 5:00 pm – Program: 6:00 pm.

$90.00 per person — Cash Bar (includes dinner and Lara’s 75-minute talk)

Tickets and VIP Tickets on sale Friday, March 13, 2026. VIP tickets include Meet and Greet and picture with Lara. For Table sponsorship opportunities, contact our Chairman!

BUY TICKETS HERE!

Award-winning investigative journalist, former correspondent at 60 Minutes and the Chief Foreign Correspondent for CBS News, reporting from the battlefields of Afghanistan and Iraq. Logan has been awarded the duPont-Columbia University Silver Baton, the Overseas Press Club, the Emmys and the Edward R. Murrow Award.

For a sample of Lara’s work: CLICK HERE!

Additional remarks by GOP Gubernatorial Candidate Tom Tiffany and Ron Johnson (pending their availability)