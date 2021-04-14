ONLINE: Men's Leadership Summit

press release: The 2020 Wisconsin Leadership Summit -- the state's premier professional development, networking and community building event for people of color -- was such a success that people in attendance wanted more. So, Madison 365 will present the first-ever Men’s Leadership Summit in April and the Women’s Leadership Summit in June.

Both will be important networking, community-building and professional development events for men and women of color.

The Men’s Leadership Summit will take place on April 14 and 15, and the Women’s Leadership Summit will be scheduled for June. Both will take place fully online. Speakers, moderators and panelists will be announced in the coming weeks. Proposed panel topics include:

▪ Pathways to C Suite

▪ Working Toward Wealth

▪ Too often ignored: health disparities among men of color and the impact on the family

▪ Shared and Competing goals

▪ Parenting through COVID & racial strife

▪ Leadership in Politics

▪ The Color of Masculinity: How our cultural education of manhood both hinders and helps us

▪ With the Right Armor: Equipping our young men for their future

▪ Steps to Avoid the Burnout

▪ Nonprofit Leadership

▪ Tokened on an Island: The shared experience of leaders of color in predominantly white spaces

▪ The Big Steps: Paths to Entrepreneurship

The topics are subject to change and the schedule for the two days will be finalized soon.

Registration will open March 1. Full registration will be $49.00. Registration for nonprofit or government employees will be $39 and students will be $19.

More information will be available at WisconsinLeadershipSummit.com/ MensSummit

Watch for updates as we announce speakers and open registration. Hope to see you in April