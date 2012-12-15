RSVP for Multifunctional Rain Gardens

UW Arboretum Visitor Center 1207 Seminole Hwy., Madison, Wisconsin 53711

1/9/18  Tuesday, 6–8:30 p.m.

UW-Madison Arboretum Class: Multifunctional Rain Gardens. Rain gardens help absorb stormwater, recharge ground water, improve pollinator and bird habitat, and provide year-round interest. Learn about rain garden design and plantings. Bring yard plan for discussion. Indoor class. Instructor: Gail Epping Overholt, Arboretum outreach and education coordinator. Fee: $25. Register by December 15.

Environment
608-263-7888
