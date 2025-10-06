RSVP for Releasing, Accepting, Allowing

media release: This autumn Qigong workshop will help you align with the energies of the season. Join us as we practice simple yet powerful Qigong movements designed to cultivate our ability to allow in the blessings of our labors, accept our current situation and release grief and sadness.

Learn practices that you can perform at home to boost your immunity, calm your nervous system, and improve overall circulation. Leave feeling refreshed with calm energy for what lies ahead. All ability levels welcome. Can be performed standing or seated in casual attire. Please come prepared to do a short portion of the workshop outdoors, weather permitting.

*Qigong (Chee-gong) is an ancient form of moving meditation that uses flowing movements, breath exercises, meditation and self-massage. As a holistic health or “whole being” practice, it addresses all of who you are: mind, body, and spirit.

Schedule

• 1:00 pm – Introductions and overview of workshop

• 1:10 pm – Short Qigong practices intertwined with journaling to cultivate awareness, including a brief time outdoors (weather permitting)

• 2:40 pm – Indoor meditation and closing practice

• 3:00 pm – Workshop ends

$35/person. All proceeds go to Holy Wisdom Monastery.

Register by Mon. Oct. 6, 2025, with the button below. The registration fee is non-refundable.

Instructor – Sandy Salvo

Sandy Salvo is a Qigong instructor, mindfulness meditation teacher, retreat planner and facilitation consultant. She has devoted her life to encouraging authentic connections and valuing relationships. Sandy teaches weekly Qigong classes both online and in-person and is currently focusing her energy on sharing Qigong and other mindfulness practices outdoors whenever possible. She is certified through the Institute of Integral Qigong. Sandy has graciously offered to lead three Qigong workshops at Holy Wisdom Monastery, with all proceeds from the classes going to the monastery.