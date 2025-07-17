RSVP for Succulent Jewelry

media release: Workshop with Chelsey Walker

13+

Tuesday, July 24, 5:30 - 7:30 pm

$65

Create your own gorgeous jewelry using living succulents! Each attendee will leave with a finished succulent ring, headband, and set of earrings, along with a guide to ensure you have the essential knowledge necessary to care for and continue to create your own beautiful jewelry at home. (Ages 13-17 welcome to attend with a registered adult) All materials will be provided to create 3-4 pieces of jewelry. Registration deadline: 7/17/25