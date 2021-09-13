RSVP for Take a Toss for Make-A-Wish

media release: Event is 3:30 pm, Sept. 23, Brookdale Madison West Assisted Living Alzheimer’s & Dementia Care, 429 South Yellowstone Drive, Madison, WI, 53719

It’s cornhole time! We’re hosting a cornhole tournament and silent auction to benefit Make-A-Wish Wisconsin, and we want you to grab a partner and join us. Registration for this event is $60 per team, and all proceeds will go to Make-A-Wish Wisconsin. Join us in raising funds to grant wishes for children throughout Wisconsin with life-threatening illnesses.

To RSVP or for more details, call Amber at (608) 234-2996 by September 13.