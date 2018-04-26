RSVP for The Doctrine of Signatures

press release: Look deeply in Nature to discover its secrets and plant wisdom in this class. The Doctrine of Signatures, dating from the time of Dioscorides and Galen, states that herbs resembling various parts of the body can be used to treat ailments of those body parts. While plants have a cornucopia of medicinal properties, historically assigned signatures are fascinating. This ancient system of observations makes useful and memorable connections, uncovering plant uses. Part of class takes place outdoors; dress for the weather.

Thursday, May 3, 6:30-8 pm

Registration Deadline: April 26

Cost: $20/$16 member | Course Number: 10-44