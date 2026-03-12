× Expand provided by Wisconsin Union Directorate A close-up of Ruby Bridges. Ruby Bridges

media release: Author and civil rights activist Ruby Bridges will give an address at Shannon Hall in Memorial Union April 8 at 7 p.m., at a Wisconsin Union Directorate (WUD) Distinguished Lecture Series (DLS) Committee event, presented in collaboration with the WUD Society and Politics Committee.

The event, “A Fireside Chat With Ruby Bridges,” will feature a 60-minute moderated Q&A with Bridges that will center on the topics of equality, education and community. A 30-minute audience Q&A will follow. Current University of Wisconsin–Madison students may register for tickets on March 25. Students will require a promo code, which they will receive via email, to acquire their ticket. Any remaining tickets will become available to the general public on March 26, with a limit of one ticket per person. Registration for the event will be available on the Wisconsin Campus Arts Ticketing Page.

In 1960, at the age of six, Bridges became the first Black student to integrate into an all-white elementary school in New Orleans, Louisiana. Her walk to school during the desegregation of public education was later depicted in Norman Rockwell’s piece “The Problem We All Live With,” chronicled in Robert Coles’ “The Story of Ruby Bridges” and portrayed in the Disney film “Ruby Bridges.”

"Don't follow the path,” Bridges said in her oft-referenced quote. "Go where there is no path and begin the trail. When you start a new trail equipped with courage, strength and conviction, the only thing that can stop you is you!"

As creator of the Ruby Bridges Foundation, a nonprofit that develops educational and leadership programs, Bridges encourages dialogue about diversity, equity and inclusion among youth and community leaders.

Bridges is the author of several books reflecting on her experiences and encouraging civic engagement, including “Through My Eyes,” “This Is Your Time,” “I Am Ruby Bridges,” “Dear Ruby, Hear Our Hearts,” and her most recent release, “Ruby Bridges: A Talk with My Teacher,” published in January 2025.

Recipient of the NAACP Martin Luther King Award and the Presidential Citizens Medal, Bridges has also received honorary doctorate degrees from several major national universities. She became a member of the National Women's Hall of Fame in 2024.

This event is made possible, in part, by the Ed Garvey Lecture Fund, ZBT Speaker Program Fund, and the Horace and Marian Wilke Lecture Fund.

The student-led WUD DLS Committee brings engaging and influential people to the UW–Madison campus to encourage thought-provoking conversations. WUD includes 12 committees and six Wisconsin Hoofers clubs that program thousands of events each year.

