Ruby Leigh, Jenny Lupien

media release: As seen on The Voice, Ruby Leigh will be coming to Main Street Music!

Many first discovered Ruby Leigh as the 16-year-old, self-taught powerhouse whose breakout performances on Season 24 of The Voice captured the hearts of millions. Her show-stopping talent broke records and carried her all the way to an unforgettable finish as the season’s first runner-up.

Ruby’s journey began long before the cameras. At just nine years old, she surprised her parents—and herself—when she first realized she could sing. Inspired by her father’s record collection, she fell head over heels for the timeless voices of country: Loretta, Hank Sr., Jimmie Rodgers, Patsy, Dolly, and more.

Jenny Lupien will open the show at 7:00pm