media release: Ruby-throated hummingbirds are one of the most beloved species of bird in Wisconsin (and beyond). Their small, dynanmic bodies and beautiful plumage, combined with their reliance on insects and nectar found in backyards and feeders, make them a perfect bird to observe.

Did you know this species travels around 2,000 miles each migration, wintering in Central America and nesting in summer as far north as southern Canada. That’s incredible! There are many things we can do to help these little hummers thrive in our environments.

In this free, online presentation, Jennifer Lazweski will describe the incredible ruby-throated hummingbird’s biology, migration, and conservation needs. You’ll also learn more about why taking steps like purchasing Bird-Friendly certified coffee and installing window collision deterrents is so critical for this species. And find out more about an upcoming event on International Hummingbird Day on Sept. 6 in Madison!

Anyone, anywhere is welcome to join in this free webinar to learn more about the ruby-throated hummingbird.

Register here for free!

This presentation is part of the Mighty Migrations Series, a set of three webinars that feature three INCREDIBLE migrating species:

Ruby-throated hummingbirds by Jennifer Lazewski on August 18, 7pm CT

Chimney swifts by Steffanie Munguía on August 19, 7pm CT

Monarch butterflies by Karen Oberhauser on August 20, 7pm CT

This series is co-hosted by Southern Wisconsin Bird Alliance, SOS Save Our Songbirds, and the Natural Resources Foundation of Wisconsin. The Ruby-throated Hummingbird presentation is additionally co-hosted by Journey North.