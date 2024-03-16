× Expand Ty Helbach Photography Rucksack Revolution: Adam Greuel (left) and Sarah Vos.

media release: Rucksack Revolution is the melding of two of Wisconsin’s most recognized modern singer-songwriters. Adam Greuel, of the high-energy string band Horseshoes & Hand Grenades, and Sarah Vos, of the folk-inspired Dead Horses, draw from broad musical influences ranging from Leonard Cohen to Fleetwood Mac to Gillian Welch & David Rawlings to bring you a show that will be mostly focused on original material. The duo’s chemistry as musical partners and dear friends is apparent as their music features tight harmonies, introspective lyricism, and soaring melodies.

Sarah Vos and Adam Greuel take the stage at the Mineral Point Opera House on Saturday, March 16, 2024 at 7:30 PM! Tickets will range from $20 to $35, plus Eventbrite fees. Tickets for Friends of the MPOH will be on sale starting October 20 at 8:00 AM and the general public can purchase tickets starting November 3 at 8:00 AM.