"Ruddigore" Sing-along
Lake Louie Brewing/Wisconsin Brewing Co., Verona 1079 American Way, Verona, Wisconsin 53593
media release: The Madison Savoyards invite you to a free Halloween sing-along of Gilbert and Sullivan's Ruddigore! Alongside singing (and speaking) this spookiest of Savoy scores, we'll all have a chance to meet and chat with Madison Savoyards from ages past, just like the Act II reunion of the Murgatroyd line's various ghosts.
Saturday, October 25, at 6:00 pm, Lake Louie/Wisconsin Brewing Company, 1079 American Way, Verona WI 53593
Click here to learn more and sign up to sing: https://forms.gle/