"Ruddigore" Sing-along

media release: The Madison Savoyards invite you to a free Halloween sing-along of Gilbert and Sullivan's Ruddigore! Alongside singing (and speaking) this spookiest of Savoy scores, we'll all have a chance to meet and chat with Madison Savoyards from ages past, just like the Act II reunion of the Murgatroyd line's various ghosts.

Saturday, October 25, at 6:00 pm, Lake Louie/Wisconsin Brewing Company, 1079 American Way, Verona WI 53593

Click here to learn more and sign up to sing: https://forms.gle/aFQ2hkoCXwc8Haik8. Whether you're eager to perform or happy to join the audience, we look forward to your company. 

