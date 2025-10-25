"Ruddigore" Sing-along

media release: The Madison Savoyards invite you to a free Halloween sing-along of Gilbert and Sullivan's Ruddigore! Alongside singing (and speaking) this spookiest of Savoy scores, we'll all have a chance to meet and chat with Madison Savoyards from ages past, just like the Act II reunion of the Murgatroyd line's various ghosts.

Saturday, October 25, at 6:00 pm, Lake Louie/Wisconsin Brewing Company, 1079 American Way, Verona WI 53593

Click here to learn more and sign up to sing: https://forms.gle/ aFQ2hkoCXwc8Haik8. Whether you're eager to perform or happy to join the audience, we look forward to your company.