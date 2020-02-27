press release: RÜFÜS DU SOL have announced their momentous live return with the ‘Americas 2020 Tour’, an 11-stop run across landmark cities, beloved venues and popular festivals. Having just wrapped their career-defining SOLACE World Tour last week, the trio will finish the year headlining Australia’s biggest events including Wildlands, Lost Paradise and Beyond the Valley, before bringing their unrivaled production back to the Americas. Next February they will embark on their next live chapter, performing at marquee venues such as The Fillmore in Minneapolis, Orpheum Theater in New Orleans and Austin360 Amphitheater in Austin, as well as headline slots on Envision, Okeechobee and M3F Festivals.

2019 has seen RÜFÜS DU SOL take on the nation’s most iconic venues during their widely-praised SOLACE World Tour, with three sold-out sets at Brooklyn Mirage, two nights at Red Rocks Amphitheater, and their largest headline show to date for 21,000 attendees at Los Angeles State Historic Park. Amidst the run, the band released an 18-track collection of remixes from their third studio album SOLACE, which featured reworks of their brooding originals from house and techno tastemakers like Gerd Janson, Hot Since 82, Justin Martin, Willaris. K, among others. The project further solidified the trio’s newfound role as curators in the underground space while introducing their fans to the sounds that have shaped their DJ sets. Listen HERE.

This fall, RÜFÜS DU SOL premiered a brand new production rig with advanced lighting effects and a cutting-edge stage design that has propelled their live experience to higher levels. Fans in Amsterdam at ADE, Paris at YoYo and London at Alexandra Palace were treated to the impressive setup last month, as the band traveled to Europe playing sold-out shows at each.

Whilst on the road, the band has also released a series of inspiring videos that shed light on the meaning and feeling behind each track on SOLACE. The latest emotive episode featuring title track “SOLACE” is out now, HERE.