Rufus Reid with UW Jazz Orchestra, Bolz Ensemble

media release: Guest Artist Series

Rufus Reid with UW Jazz Orchestra and Bolz Ensemble

$13 GA; students free (ticket required); $7 live stream

A seasoned professional, a visionary educator, and a composer of note, bassist Rufus Reid possesses one of the richest and most generous tones in jazz today. As an artist, Rufus Reid defines evolution and growth. On the double bass, he seems to have reached the pinnacle of mastery on his instrument only to push the melodic, rhythmic and harmonic envelope further each time you hear him.