Rufus Reid with UW Jazz Orchestra, Bolz Ensemble
UW Hamel Music Center-Collins Recital Hall 740 University Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53706
media release: Guest Artist Series
$13 GA; students free (ticket required); $7 live stream
A seasoned professional, a visionary educator, and a composer of note, bassist Rufus Reid possesses one of the richest and most generous tones in jazz today. As an artist, Rufus Reid defines evolution and growth. On the double bass, he seems to have reached the pinnacle of mastery on his instrument only to push the melodic, rhythmic and harmonic envelope further each time you hear him.