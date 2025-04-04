media release:

Teatro Décimo Piso at the University of Wisconsin-Madison presents Ruido, a Peruvian play by Mariana de Althaus. The play will take place on April 4th and 5th at 7:00 PM at the Gilbert Hemsley Theatre.

Admission is free, but reservations are required. You can reserve your seat here: Eventbrite Link

About the play:

Ruido is a sharp satirical comedy set during the turbulent 1990s Peruvian Civil War. The story takes place in Augusta’s home, where a desperate neighbor arrives just before curfew, searching for her missing husband and begging for an ear-piercing alarm—disrupting the entire neighborhood—to be silenced. Inside, Augusta and her children, Agustina and Agustín, insist that no alarm exists and that her husband has abandoned her. As the noise escalates and the tension mounts, the neighbor’s attempts to leave are blocked, trapping her in Augusta’s home and amplifying the emotional and political turmoil reflected in the characters’ lives.

The play will be performed in Spanish with English supertitles.

Don’t miss this captivating and thought-provoking performance!