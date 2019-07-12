Ruin Dweller, Dana, Cave Curse
Mickey's Tavern 1524 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: NO COAST PRESENTS! A FRANTIC FRIDAY NIGHT FIASCO!
RUIN DWELLER
https://ruindweller.bandcamp.com/
https://www.facebook.com/Ruin-Dweller-386466341861169/
Crusty blackened death metal from Madison! Thee best newish metal band in town. Stinging leads, pounding performances, ferocious vocals and heavy rhythms! Their debut release, "Cryptic Ruin" sold out nearly instantly and is a testament to their rising power!
DANA (Columbus, OH)
https://danabandohio.bandcamp.com
https://www.facebook.com/DANABANDOHIO/
Incredible arty punk band from Ohio! Avant-garage with some spacey and surreal sonics! Absolutely intoxicating live! Energetic and frenetic stage presence! DO NOT MISS!
HIGHLY RECOMMENDED!
CAVE CURSE
https://cavecurse.bandcamp.com
https://www.facebook.com/cavecurse/
Madison synth punk darkwave outfit! New 7" out now on Italian label Goodbye Boozy! Only a handful left in the states! We will have a few for sale at this show! FIRST MADISON SHOW IN MONTHS! Members of The Hussy, Poney, Ex No Hoax, Woodman/Earhart, Jex Thoth, ETC.
Friday July 12th, 2019
Mickey's Tavern
10 PM
21+
FREE
NO DICKs. NO SQUAREs.