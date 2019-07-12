Ruin Dweller, Dana, Cave Curse

press release: NO COAST PRESENTS! A FRANTIC FRIDAY NIGHT FIASCO!

RUIN DWELLER

https://ruindweller.bandcamp.com/

https://www.facebook.com/Ruin-Dweller-386466341861169/

Crusty blackened death metal from Madison! Thee best newish metal band in town. Stinging leads, pounding performances, ferocious vocals and heavy rhythms! Their debut release, "Cryptic Ruin" sold out nearly instantly and is a testament to their rising power!

DANA (Columbus, OH)

https://danabandohio.bandcamp.com

https://www.facebook.com/DANABANDOHIO/

Incredible arty punk band from Ohio! Avant-garage with some spacey and surreal sonics! Absolutely intoxicating live! Energetic and frenetic stage presence! DO NOT MISS!

HIGHLY RECOMMENDED!

CAVE CURSE

https://cavecurse.bandcamp.com

https://www.facebook.com/cavecurse/

Madison synth punk darkwave outfit! New 7" out now on Italian label Goodbye Boozy! Only a handful left in the states! We will have a few for sale at this show! FIRST MADISON SHOW IN MONTHS! Members of The Hussy, Poney, Ex No Hoax, Woodman/Earhart, Jex Thoth, ETC.

Friday July 12th, 2019

Mickey's Tavern

10 PM

21+

FREE

NO DICKs. NO SQUAREs.