media release: Join us in Madison for this special, in-person Dream Summit preview event!

Resilience isn’t just a buzzword—it’s an essential element in any successful dream pursuit! Join Valorie Burton, acclaimed author, coach, speaker and President and CEO of The Coaching and Positive Psychology Institute, as she illuminates the fascinating science behind resilience; sharing positive psychology strategies designed to help you evolve into a more focused, fearless dreamer. With research-backed insights on strengthening your mindset, plus actionable ideas for sustaining healthy emotional fitness and productive habits, you’ll discover how to keep moving your dreams forward — no matter what life throws your way.

All attendees will receive a copy of Valorie Burton’s latest book, Rules of Resilience: 10 Ways Successful People Get Better, Wiser, and Stronger, along with the opportunity for a personalized signing.

After the session, connect and be inspired alongside fellow DreamBank guests while enjoying complimentary Crescendo coffee and breakfast from local favorites BeneBlends and Marigold Kitchen.

Event Agenda:

Arrival & Check-In: 9:00–9:30 AM

Keynote: 9:30–10:15 AM

Book Signing & Connection: 10:15–11:30 AM

Countdown to Dream Summit 2025

More inspiration just ahead! Don’t miss your chance to see Valorie Burton again, alongside podcast sensation Mel Robbins and American Family Insurance brand ambassadors, the Scott Brothers, as they headline our 7th annual Dream Summit on Thursday, November 13. This free, one day virtual event is a DreamBank community favorite, designed to help you learn, grow and dream fearlessly. Register here and watch from anywhere: 2025 DreamBank Dream Summit

At American Family Insurance, life’s better when you’re under our roof because when you feel totally supported and protected, any dream is possible. That’s why we created DreamBank, an inspirational community destination and virtual experience that provides events, signature experiences and resources to help people pursue, achieve and protect their dreams.