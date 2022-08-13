media release: Huge Rummage Sale to Benefit The Goodman Community Center. Rain or shine. 1/2 price sale starts at 2pm!

This all-church, multifamily rummage sale includes such items as furniture (card tables, medium size table, desk, chairs, poker table, children’s rocker), many household wares, china set, stemware, home décor, comforters, lawn tools, designer purses, tools, saw, fans, books, kids clothes, toys, table and strollers, and many, many more items. Please check our website for more details: www.pcucc.org

https://www.facebook.com/events/557768122555467/