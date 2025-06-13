media release: ST. ANN SCHOOL RUMMAGE SALE: 3 Days of Deals – Indoors in the Gym!

324 N. Harrison St., Stoughton, WI 53589

Friday, June 13 and Saturday, June 14 – 9 AM to 4 PM; Sunday, June 15 – 9:30 AM to 12 PM

Clothes • Toys • Household Goods• Books • Furniture • Unique Finds!

Cash & Venmo accepted

All proceeds benefit St. Ann School

Come early for the best finds & support a great cause! Rain or shine – it's all indoors!