Rummage Sale

to

St. Ann School, Stoughton 324 N. Harrison St., Stoughton, Wisconsin 53589

media release: ST. ANN SCHOOL RUMMAGE SALE: 3 Days of Deals – Indoors in the Gym!

 Friday, June 13 and Saturday, June 14 – 9 AM to 4 PM; Sunday, June 15 – 9:30 AM to 12 PM

Clothes •  Toys •  Household Goods• Books •  Furniture •  Unique Finds!

 Cash & Venmo accepted

All proceeds benefit St. Ann School

Come early for the best finds & support a great cause! Rain or shine – it's all indoors!

Info

Fundraisers, Kids & Family
to
