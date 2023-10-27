media release: An ordinary dinner party descends into utter chaos and hilarity when rumors start to fly. The hostess is missing, the host lies wounded in his bed, and the cook is nowhere to be found. The remaining party guests spend the night trading secrets and dispelling lies, all in the effort to uncover the truth. Join us for a night of drama, intrigue, and rumors!

Rumors contains adult language and themes and may not be suitable for all ages.

Tickets are $5 for students, $10 for adults.