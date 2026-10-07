Rumors
Gard Theater, Spring Green 127 E. Jefferson St., Spring Green, Wisconsin 53588
media release: Neil Simon's uproarious comedy Rumors is coming to Spring Green! Join River Valley Players for four hilarious performances featuring folks from the APT community, running Friday, October 23 - Sunday, October 25 at the Gard Theater in downtown Spring Green. Clink your glasses to lots of laughs and local theater!
Info
Gard Theater, Spring Green 127 E. Jefferson St., Spring Green, Wisconsin 53588
Theater & Dance